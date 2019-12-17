Surprise military homecoming: Walnut 2nd grader reunites with sister after a year

WALNUT, Calif. (KABC) -- This is going to be an unforgettable Christmas for a second-grader in Walnut, thanks to a military homecoming surprise.
Anton Carlos had no idea his dream Christmas gift would arrive at school on Friday. The 7-year-old had just performed in a Christmas musical with his schoolmates at Collegewood Elementary when he got the big surprise.
"We recently learned that one of our second graders, Anton in Ms. Johnson's class, has had a heavy heart because he has been missing his sister who is serving and protecting our peace," said Principal Dr. Mary Wendland. "And we have a surprise for you, Anton - your sister has flown in to be here today!"
That's when his sister walked in through the door, to the front of the stage, and into his arms.
Kathryn has been a U.S. Navy Petty Officer on a Nuclear Power Training Command in South Carolina for the past two years.
Anton, who hadn't seen his oldest sister in a year, gave her the biggest hug as she wiped away his tears.
Anton had been wishing that she'd be able to come home for Christmas.
"I missed her a lot!" he said afterward.
