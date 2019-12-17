Surprise military homecoming: Walnut 2nd grader reunites with sister after a year

WALNUT, Calif. (KABC) -- This is going to be an unforgettable Christmas for a second-grader in Walnut, thanks to a military homecoming surprise.Anton Carlos had no idea his dream Christmas gift would arrive at school on Friday. The 7-year-old had just performed in a Christmas musical with his schoolmates at Collegewood Elementary when he got the big surprise."We recently learned that one of our second graders, Anton in Ms. Johnson's class, has had a heavy heart because he has been missing his sister who is serving and protecting our peace," said Principal Dr. Mary Wendland. "And we have a surprise for you, Anton - your sister has flown in to be here today!"That's when his sister walked in through the door, to the front of the stage, and into his arms.Kathryn has been a U.S. Navy Petty Officer on a Nuclear Power Training Command in South Carolina for the past two years.Anton, who hadn't seen his oldest sister in a year, gave her the biggest hug as she wiped away his tears.Anton had been wishing that she'd be able to come home for Christmas."I missed her a lot!" he said afterward.