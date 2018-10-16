ROYAL FAMILY

Little girl gives duchess stuffed koala 'for your baby' as Harry, Meghan visit Australia

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have one more name to think of before they name the royal baby: one for their new stuffed koala given to them by a sweet young fan.

As the couple tours Australia and other countries, the public is eager to congratulate them on their baby news, especially one little girl outside the Sydney Opera House.

"This is for your baby," the girl can be heard saying in a video as she hands the royal mom-to-be a stuffed koala.

Meghan squatted down to the level of two young fans as a woman told her that one of them has the same birthday as the duchess.


After Meghan received the gift, the couple said in unison, "That's so sweet."

"This is very nice, thank you," Meghan added.

In another video, Prince Harry said that he plans to give the toy a name.

"I'll think of something," he said.


The trip Down Under kicked off Tuesday, just a day after the couple announced that they are expecting their first child.

The baby is due in the spring of 2019. The pair got married on May 19, 2018.

Also on Tuesday, the couple watched a performance by the indigenous dance group Bangarra Dance Theatre and attended the opening of the Institute of Science & Learning at the Taronga Zoo, where they met koalas.

On the 16-day tour, the couple will also visit Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.
