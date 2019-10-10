Tennis courts re-open after renovation at Edward Vincent Jr. Park

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- "I'm tennis!" Don Bly said.Meet Don Bly and the name behind the newly renovated Donald Bly Tennis Complex at Edward Vincent Jr. Park in Inglewood."I started playing here 57 years ago. 53 years, I was hired to coach here," Bly said.Bly said the courts hadn't been renovated in almost 25 years. That was until Doris Obih, CEO and founder of the 40 Love Foundation stepped in."Giving back to the community was extremely important to me because this is where I'm from this is where I grew up at," Obih said. "And also, I'm a product of the community."The mission of the 40 Love Foundation is to "develop and engage the passion of tennis in youth of all ages within the inner-city communities."With help from the city of Inglewood and other donors, the 40 Love Foundation was able to get the courts renovated, inspiring a new generation of tennis players."Tennis is what I know and tennis is what helped me," Obih said. "So, I'm just giving back to the people what I know, what I'm used to."Ana Mendez, a parent of one of the kids taking lessons at the park, said she notices the difference in the courts."They feel different, the view is different, and it's nice for the parents to come and see something functional," Mendez said.Before, the courts had cracks in them, the fences needed mending and there were holes in the nets, but since the renovation, the courts are not only beautiful and great for tennis, but people in the community are saying there's pride restored back in their home park."Now that these courts are done, it feels like it's more like a real sport, it's a sense of dignity, you know," Mendez said."Well I live down the street and I come to this park all the time, so it's really nice to see them putting some effort into rejuvenating our parks," Lauren Ewing said, another parent and Inglewood resident.