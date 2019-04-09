Society

Texas dance team goes viral for routine in Houston's Hobby Airport

HOUSTON, Texas -- A long flight delay turned into a viral dance routine at Hobby Airport.

The Tarleton State University dance team from Stephenville, Texas, did a full routine to "Lose Control" by Missy Elliott.

RELATED: Airport ramp agent breaks out dance moves to cheer up crying child
EMBED More News Videos

Video of a ramp agent at Toronto Pearson International Airport is bringing smiles to even more people than he imagined.



The team was stuck at the airport Sunday due to a 10-hour delay. A traveler shared the video online saying, "Thanks for making our 10 hour wait better."

The video has been viewed over 12,000 times.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonviral videodancehobby airport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News