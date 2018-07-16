SOCIETY

Thailand cave rescuer may sue Elon Musk for calling him a pedophile

Elon Musk remarked that diver Vernon Unsworth was a "pedo" in a tweet that has since been deleted. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
MAE SAI, Thailand (KABC) --
A cave diver who helped rescue the Thai youth soccer team may sue Elon Musk after the billionaire called him a pedophile.

Musk remarked that diver Vernon Unsworth was a "pedo" in a tweet that has since been deleted.

The rift between the two men started when Unsworth said the small submarine that Musk delivered to the cave site had no chance of working, calling it a "PR stunt."

Unsworth's comment prompted Musk to then fire back on Twitter.

When asked if he'd take legal action against Musk, Unsworth said he's considering the possibility.
