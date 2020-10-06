Redlands tree trimmer goes viral after wild palm tree ride

REDLANDS, Calif. (KABC) -- Video of a Redlands tree trimmer has gone viral online. The arborist can be seen at the very top of a palm tree, which is precariously bending down.
As soon as he cuts the palm fronds free, the trunk whips back -- taking him on quite the ride. Onlookers recorded and screamed, watching him hold on tight as the tree rebounded.
He eventually would climb down to safety.
