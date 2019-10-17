Society

Video shows Utah trooper save man seconds before oncoming train smashes vehicle

CENTERVILLE, Utah -- Video captures an incredible rescue by a Utah Highway Patrol trooper as he pulled a man from his vehicle and narrowly saved him from an oncoming train.

The incident occurred in Centerville around 6:45 a.m. on October 16th.

According to local reports, Trooper Ruben Correa saw the man's vehicle parked on the tracks and rushed forward to assist the driver, who was unconscious.

Correa pulled the driver out of the vehicle just in time.

The dashcam video, released by the Utah Highway Patrol, shows the pair barely escape the tracks as the oncoming train smashed into the driver's vehicle.

In a press conference later that day, Correa stated that the driver had been suffering from a "possible unknown medical condition".

He said the train had been moving at about "50 to 80 miles per hour" and sent the driver's vehicle flying about "30 feet".

Luckily, neither the driver nor Correa suffered any injuries during the dramatic rescue.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyutahtrain accidentrescue
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
OC sheriff's investigator allegedly pulls gun on teens at skate park
Great California ShakeOut: 10.7 million to participate in quake drill
30K SCE customers could lose power ahead of high winds
US Rep. Elijah Cummings dies at 68
House passes bill to rename Pacoima post office after Ritchie Valens
LIVE: Calif. Earthquake Early Warning System unveiled
Angelenos are slightly less happy than rest of country: Study
Show More
Woman who streamed crash that killed sister rearrested after chase
The Earthquake Effect: Scientists call Bay Area 'Tectonic Time Bomb'
Boxer Patrick Day, 27, dies of brain injuries days after knockout
Friends, family remember couple killed in West Covina crash
Preliminary 3.7-magnitude earthquake strikes near Hollister
More TOP STORIES News