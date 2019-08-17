President Trump supporters hold rally along Hollywood Walk of Fame

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- A little over a dozen Trump supporters held a rally on the Walk of Fame Friday afternoon with a decorative float that's making its way across the country.The so-called "Trump Unity Bridge" that read "Build the Wall" on its side was parked on Hollywood and Highland and was expected to travel to several other parts of Southern California.One man was taken into police custody after spitting on one of the participants of the rally, but there no other reported incidents.Traffic along Hollywood Boulevard was slightly backed up as the right westbound lane was cordoned off for the group.