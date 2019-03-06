uber

Uber's lost and found includes chihuahua, gold teeth, Harry Potter wand, dirty laundry

EMBED <>More Videos

Someone left behind an 8-week-old chihuahua in their Uber - and that's not even the weirdest thing people have forgotten during their ride.

Uber hopes some customers claim what they left behind on their rides and the list of items is quite interesting.

The ride-hailing giant has released its third annual lost & found index and says the most unusual forgotten item was an 8-week-old Chihuahua.

Other bizarre possessions include a full set of 18-karat gold teeth, a salmon head, a shopping cart, a Lego championship wrestling belt and one - just one - Gucci flip flop.

As for the most common items, they're what you might guess: Phones, cameras, keys and wallets.

Here are some other unusual items forgotten in Ubers last year:

- A black-and-white tuxedo for a small dog
- A propane tank
- A pack of hair and a brown brush shaped like a foot
- A small handmade cat puppet
- A bird
- A mannequin
- Full fish tank with fish and water
- A piece of parchment paper with sap on it
- Dirty laundry
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societylost and founduber
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
UBER
Rideshare Safety: Helpful tips for using a rideshare service
Metro considers tax plan that may boost Uber, Lyft prices
LA taxi, ride-share drivers opposing proposed ban on digital rooftop ads
OC Uber driver says passengers used anti-Muslim slurs during ride
TOP STORIES
SoCal weather: Storm hits hard Wednesday
Jackknifed big rig prompts closure of NB 101 Fwy in Calabasas
Lightning strikes light up skies across SoCal
Child's body found on Hacienda Heights trail
Taco Bell employees fired after video surfaces of fight
Eyewitness This: Lightning show, storm soaks SoCal, asbestos in Claire's makeup
Chick-fil-A offering fish sandwich for Lent
Show More
R. Kelly speaks publicly for 1st time since new sex abuse charges
FDA warns against using some makeup from Claire's
Santa Anita suspends racing indefinitely after 21st horse dies
Hormones in women cause more severe asthma symptoms, research finds
13-year-old's apparent suicide on campus prompts 2 OC schools to close
More TOP STORIES News