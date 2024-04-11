Uber adds new safety features for riders

All or just some of the features can be turned on automatically based on time or location, or it can be set for all trips.

Those who use Uber now have four more safety options.

There's a pin verification giving riders the option to get a four-digit code to make sure they're getting in the correct car.

There is also a ride check feature that lets you know if a driver goes off course, stops unexpectedly or ends a trip early.

An audio recording feature in the app can record your trip and secure the encrypted audio on your phone.

Riders can also share their trip with a friend or family member for an added layer of protection.

