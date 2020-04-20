VENICE, Calif. (KABC) -- Anyone who showed up at the Venice Beach Skate Park over weekend found out it now looks like a giant sandbox.
City crews poured sand into the park to deter large gatherings during the Safer at Home orders.
The Recreation and Parks Department says, due to numerous violations, it had to be done.
San Clemente in South Orange County has also dumped sand into its public skate park.
Venice Beach Skate Park filled with sand to deter gatherings amid 'Safer at Home' order
