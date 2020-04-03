Ventura RV campgrounds close to help prevent the spread of COVID-19

VENTURA, Calif. (KABC) -- While many of our beaches and parks have been shut down, all Ventura County campgrounds are also now closed.Normally at Faria Beach you'd see RVs parking, lined up to enjoy what's going to probably be a gorgeous day, but now it's cleared - everybody left at 11 a.m. Friday morning when they officially closed. And now, some are wondering when they will be able to come back.Everybody we spoke with was pretty optimistic they'll be able to return soon, but for the time being, all Ventura campgrounds are closed."It's sad because we also had reservations for May. ... That's what I planned from months ago, so I don't know if I'll be able to do that or not, but you know what, it is what it is. We can do it anytime later, you know," Thousand Oaks resident Glenn Shuman said."Well, you know, actually I would think that this is one of the safest place to be. You know, as far as social distancing, it's not like a regular campground that you're side-by-side. You got all this space. No one crosses into each other's space. You got the open beach, but I guess I can see why they're doing it," Bakersfield resident David said.