A U.S. Navy veteran had a special moment Thursday night at Rosemead High School.Kelly Crowell, 90, dropped out of Mark Keppel High School in Alhambra in 1946 to join the military, but on Thursday he finally received his high school diploma.When he dropped out, Crowell was just weeks shy of his graduation. He said he wasn't much of a student and disliked school so he joined the Navy instead.Rosemead High School gave Crowell his diploma as a way to say thank you for his service.For the last six years, he's been volunteering as a pitching coach for Rosemead's girls softball team.