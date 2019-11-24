Society

12-year-old Minnesota boy sees color for the 1st time in heartwarming video

MINNESOTA (KABC) -- A 12 year-old Minnesota boy experienced a flood of emotions when he saw color for the first time.

Jonathan Jones tried on special glasses that allow him to see color after his principal, who is also colorblind, let him borrow them.

Jones will soon have his own after a GoFundMe page was created to buy him a pair. The goal was to raise $350 but the page raised over $23,000.

The leftover funds will be donated to a foundation that purchases colorblind glasses for those who can't afford them.
