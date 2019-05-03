Society

VIDEO: 'Baby Shark' helps girl with spinal defect succeed during therapy

One little girl was facing a long road to recovery from a severe spinal defect. Then, doctors put a viral song to good use in helping her recover!

That song is the recent viral hit song "Baby Shark."

When doctors started singing the song to young Harper to make her feel comfortable, she started to respond more positively to therapy.

Therapists said they liked the beat of the song, and they used it as a metronome for Harper to walk to.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhealthchildren's healthmusicmusic newstherapyviral
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Show More
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
More TOP STORIES News