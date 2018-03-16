SOCIETY

Video appears to show San Diego police officers posing with border wall prototype

EMBED </>More Videos

A video posted on social media appears to show San Diego Police Department officers lightheartedly posing in front of a border wall prototype in Otay Mesa. (Jaciel Ortega)

SAN DIEGO (KABC) --
A video posted on social media appears to show San Diego Police Department officers lightheartedly posing in front of a border wall prototype in Otay Mesa.

In the brief footage, published earlier this week by Instagram user Jaciel Ortega, one officer seems to pretend to help another "climb" the structure while a third officer snaps a photo.

President Donald Trump visited the location on Tuesday as part of his first trip to California since taking office last January. He inspected eight prototypes, standing between 18 and 30 feet high, for his proposed wall.

"On a day so full of protest and pain this is what the San Diego Police Department was doing," Ortega wrote in the caption for the video, which was recorded from a distance. "These are the officers that are on the streets terrorizing communities of color."

The San Diego Police Department said it had just learned of the incident after other media inquiries and is looking into it. No officers have been suspended.

The department said it is trying to determine where the incident occurred.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyborder walldonald trumpPresident Donald Trumpimmigrationpolice officeru.s. & worldSan DiegoMexico
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Garcetti proposes changes to DROP program to stop system abuse
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
7-day planner
Robin Leach of 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' has died
More Society
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News