Visitors will need to trek through snow, ice to see Yosemite's famous firefall

YOSEMITE (KABC) -- There's going to be a whole new way to see Yosemite National Park's famous "firefall" this year.
National Park officials said people wanting to see the natural phenomenon will have to hike at least a mile through snow and ice to reach the viewpoint.
Last year, people had to make a reservation to see the popular deep-orange-hued fall. But that's not the case this year.
Yosemite said next week will be the best chance to see the firefall.
For more information, visit the Yosemite website here.
