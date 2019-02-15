Society

Visitors will need to trek through snow, ice to see Yosemite's famous firefall

There's going to be a whole new way to see Yosemite National Park's famous "firefall" this year.

National Park officials said people wanting to see the natural phenomenon will have to hike at least a mile through snow and ice to reach the viewpoint.

Last year, people had to make a reservation to see the popular deep-orange-hued fall. But that's not the case this year.

Yosemite said next week will be the best chance to see the firefall.

For more information, visit the Yosemite website here.
