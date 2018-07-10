For decades, the iconic Hollywood sign has been getting people to drive and hike just to take a closer look and, of course, get the perfect picture.Now, Warner Bros. is ready to put its money behind an idea that's been around for years - an aerial tramway. Hollywood Chamber of Commerce President, Leron Gubler, said while the idea has been proposed for years, it now makes more sense."The proposal that's been put forth by Warner Bros. changes the dynamics immediately - it's a game-changer," Gubler said.The Hollywood Skyway would take off from a Warner Bros. parking garage in Burbank and take passengers on a 6-minute ride to the sign. Gubler considers the location's proximity from the sign ideal."It would travel over land that's very steep so it's not going over houses," Gubler said.It's one of several proposals the city of Los Angeles is considering to mitigate traffic in the area.Marian Dodge, president of Friends of Griffith Park - a non-profit group dedicated to conserving the habitat - said the organization is not on board just yet."I think it's going to attract a lot of people, and so it's just going to have a greater impact on the habitat and increase the fire danger," she said. "It still doesn't solve the problem of getting local residents access to Griffith Park."Gubler said Warner Bros. is also proposing to share some of the revenue from the rides, which will incorporate an educational component, with the city. She said if that occurs, it could help maintain Griffith Park.Eyewitness News contacted Councilmember David Ryu's office and was told city officials will continue to look at the feasibility of several proposed solutions, including transportation proposals such as a shuttle or aerial tramway.