u.s. & world

Picturesque waste dump with turquoise water now a destination for Instagram photos

One of the hot spots to be photographed this summer is apparently a Siberian waste dump masquerading as a picturesque lake.

According to a report in the New York Times, photos taken at the reservoir outside Novosibirsk are showing up on Instagram, showing visitors popping handstands, striking a pose and even paddleboarding on and around the small lake.

There's just one problem -- the man-made reservoir, dubbed the "Maldives of Novosibirsk," functions as an ash dump for a nearby coal power plant, and the striking blue water is a result of calcium salt and metal oxide deposits, the paper reported, citing the company that owns the plant.



In a post to Russian social networking website VK, Siberian Generating Company claimed the dump is not poisonous, according to test from two independent laboratories. That being said, they told visitors not to swim in the water, which is highly alkaline.

"This is due to the fact that calcium salts and other metal oxides are dissolved in it. Skin contact with such water may cause an allergic reaction!" the company said, according to a Google translation.

They added that the bottom of the ash dump is extremely muddy and claim that it is "almost impossible" to get out of.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybizarrerussiasocial mediau.s. & worldinstagram
U.S. & WORLD
Human workers can listen to Google Assistant recordings
A half-blood thunder moon is coming next week
With ICE raids pending, attorneys urge immigrants to know rights
Fire department welcomes 12 babies after devastating wildfire
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Palmdale boy death: Noah kept in parents' home despite court order
Trump abandons bid to include citizenship question on census
Beloved LADWP worker killed in suspected random attack
BODYCAM VIDEO: Woman with gun wounded in Reseda incident involving LAPD
Family of those killed in deputy-involved shootings make voices heard at LASD town hall
Avocado shortage has prices soaring
With ICE raids pending, attorneys urge immigrants to know rights
Show More
Hot-weather work protections pitched in Congress
Newsom signs law to change legal definition of beer
LAPD Chief Michel Moore vows to erase homeless people's warrants
Port of L.A.'s largest tenant gets green light to automate terminals
Deputies find anti-tank weapon launcher, AR-15 rifle at Perris home
More TOP STORIES News