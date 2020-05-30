WATCH LIVE: 2 officers injured as hundreds of George Floyd protesters march through Downtown Los Angeles

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6220574" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Two officers were injured after confrontations with protesters who marched through Downtown Los Angeles Friday evening over the death of George Floyd.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two officers were injured after confrontations with protesters who marched through Downtown Los Angeles Friday evening over the death of George Floyd.The demonstration started out as a mostly peaceful protest, but escalated around 7 p.m. with some protesters seen vandalizing property and confronting police.The protesters walked though streets chanting "I can't breathe" and onto the 110 Freeway near the L.A. Live venue.Some protesters began to sit on the northbound 110 Freeway near 6th and 7th streets and stop traffic.The California Highway Patrol shut down the southbound lanes but traffic was not moving in either direction of the freeway.Tear gas and fireworks were deployed after a scuffle between officers and the protesters.The conditions of the injured officers were unknown.The LAPD is asking all businesses in the downtown area to close due to the protests.