What we know about Kobe and Gianna Bryant's memorial

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Lakers on Friday released details about the upcoming celebration of life for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna at Staples Center, including information on how the members of the public can purchase tickets.

As previously confirmed by Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, the memorial service is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Feb. 24.

"In an effort to ensure that fans have the best chance to get tickets, the Los Angeles Lakers will be using Ticketmaster Verified Fan for ticket distribution," the Lakers said in a statement.

Gianna Bryant's Newport Beach school retires her No. 2 basketball jersey
Vanessa Bryant shared photos and videos on Instagram of the touching tribute for her late daughter Gianna.


According to the instructions on the Lakers website, as of 11 a.m. Friday and until 10 p.m. Monday, fans can register to buy tickets at Ticketmaster.com. No purchase is necessary to register.

Fans will be notified Feb. 18 "if they've been verified and whether they've also been invited to participate in the public ticket release," the news release said. Those invited to participate will receive an access code and link to access the sale.

This was Kobe Bryant's favorite food at this Mexican restaurant in Orange County

Nestor Munoz, a cook at El Camino Real Mexican Restaurant in Fullerton, said he prepared Kobe Bryant's favorite food for over 20 years.


If ticket demand from confirmed fans exceeds supply, which is widely expected, fans will be selected at random to participate in the public sale, the Lakers said.

Tickets will be priced at $224 each, 2 for $224 and $24.02 each, in a tribute to the basketball jerseys worn by Kobe and Gianna Bryant.

