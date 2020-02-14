What we know about Kobe and Gianna Bryant's memorial

As previously confirmed by Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, the memorial service is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Feb. 24.
"In an effort to ensure that fans have the best chance to get tickets, the Los Angeles Lakers will be using Ticketmaster Verified Fan for ticket distribution," the Lakers said in a statement.
Gianna Bryant's Newport Beach school retires her No. 2 basketball jersey
According to the instructions on the Lakers website, as of 11 a.m. Friday and until 10 p.m. Monday, fans can register to buy tickets at Ticketmaster.com. No purchase is necessary to register.
Fans will be notified Feb. 18 "if they've been verified and whether they've also been invited to participate in the public ticket release," the news release said. Those invited to participate will receive an access code and link to access the sale.
This was Kobe Bryant's favorite food at this Mexican restaurant in Orange County
If ticket demand from confirmed fans exceeds supply, which is widely expected, fans will be selected at random to participate in the public sale, the Lakers said.
Tickets will be priced at $224 each, 2 for $224 and $24.02 each, in a tribute to the basketball jerseys worn by Kobe and Gianna Bryant.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.