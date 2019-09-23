good news

Woman quit job to search for her beloved missing dog

Carole and Verne King pulled out all the stops to find their beloved collie, Katie.

For 57 days, they were distraught about losing Kaite, not knowing if they would ever see her again.

The couple lives near Spokane, Washington, and routinely visits Montana with Katie, who is virtually a family member. In July, when they were vacationing in Montana, Katie got spooked during a storm and escaped through an unlatched door.

"I raced downstairs and talked with the hotel clerk, in hopes that they had my dog," Carole said. "They didn't."

They weren't merely passing out flyers. They looked throughout the wilderness near Glacier National Park and went to great lengths to find her. Carole quit her job to focus on the search.

She and her husband even bought night-vision goggles. They would search through abandoned buildings and canvassed fields. No stone was left unturned.

When the search looked hopeless, Verne wrote a note for Katie, ending it with "Instead of saying goodbye, I would rather say, 'see you soon.'"

More than 4 weeks later, a tip came in that a dog similar to Katie had been found.

Finally, the persistence of the Kings paid off, and they were reunited with Katie.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societygood newsgood morning america
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOOD NEWS
Adopted! Best buds Waffles and Hemingway find forever home
SC boy receives free Disney trip after helping Dorian evacuees
Man buys 100 generators to aid Dorian victims in the Bahamas
Boy gives up Disney trip to help Hurricane Dorian evacuees
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man found fatally shot inside vehicle in Riverside
Fall equinox means end of summer, beginning of fire season
Sepulveda Basin encampment cleanup resumes ahead of wildfire dangers
US Navy's Blue Angels soar across Los Angeles sky
9 IE firefighters welcome babies within just months
Who won Emmy Awards: List of winners
Louisiana man drowns after underwater marriage proposal
Show More
Suspect fatally shot by police in Long Beach was holding fake gun, police say
New state law will make it harder to get exemptions from measles vaccine
Armenian Prime Minister makes first-ever appearance in DTLA
Watch the new 'Frozen 2' trailer
Driver shoots himself in road rage incident in San Marino, police say
More TOP STORIES News