Starbucks customer who wouldn't wear mask wants half of $100K donated to San Diego barista

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6275239" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> More than $67,000 has been raised by for a San Diego Starbucks employee who became the target of a local woman's vitriol in an online post over the store's COVID-19-related mask policy.

SAN DIEGO (KABC) -- A woman says she is entitled to half of the $100,000 donated to a Starbucks barista in San Diego who refused to serve her because she wasn't wearing a mask.In June, Amber Lynn Gilles posted a picture of the barista, Lenin Gutierrez, on Facebook and accused him of discrimination for not wearing a mask.Gilles claims to have a medical exemption."Meet lenen from Starbucks who refused to serve me cause I'm not wearing a mask. Next time I will wait for cops and bring a medical exemption," Gilles' post read.An Orange County man saw the post, felt bad for Lenin and set up a GoFundMe page for him.The page ended up generating more than $100,000 in donations.Now, according to ABC7's sister station in San Diego, the woman who made the original negative post claims she is entitled to half the money.She has started her own GoFundMe page to raise money for a lawyer to try and get it.