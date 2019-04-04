Woolsey Fire super bloom: Flowers bloom in burn scar

AGOURA HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- There's a wildflower super bloom in the Santa Monica Mountains, including the Woolsey Fire burn areas of Paramount Ranch in Agoura Hills.The recent heavy rains have created an abundant regrowth.National Park Service biologist Mark Mendelsohn led a hike to observe the super bloom and the rebirth of these burned areas along Coyote Canyon Trail."This is one of the most diverse areas on the entire planet. The southern California Mediterranean type ecosystem is one of the most diverse on the planet. So we're lucky to be here for sure," Mendelsohn said.The park service estimates there are about 100 different species of flowers this spring.