World AIDS Day marked in Southland with somber ceremonies

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- World AIDS Day was marked with somber ceremonies throughout Southern California on Sunday.
In West Hollywood, the Alliance for Housing and Healing placed roses on plaques lining the West Hollywood Memorial Walk.
The plaques on Santa Monica Boulevard remind the community of the need to help and find compassion for those suffering from HIV and AIDS.
Donations from the plaque project are used to provide services to people living with the disease.
Each year, thousands of clients receive financial assistance for everything from rent to medication.
Elsewhere in the region, several well-known landmarks in Los Angeles were lit up in red.
Everything from Los Angeles City hall to the pylons at Los Angeles International Airport were turned red to mark the day.
Organizers say they hope the red lights remind everyone about the tens of thousands of Angelenos who have been lost to AIDS or are currently living with HIV or AIDS.
This is the 31st annual World AIDS Day.
