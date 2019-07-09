Homeless in Southern California

'This is life.' Young photographer captures L.A. homeless community to humanize issue

By and Jessica Dominguez
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Inspired by his grandmother and mother, Pablo Unzueta received his first still camera in 2013 and decided to begin documenting the homeless crisis on Skid Row in Los Angeles.

"My camera allows me to define homelessness; people's pain and emotion. We're all connected, we all cry, we all feel all these different things," Unzueta said.

The young documentary photographer said he does get intimidated at times, but he lets his lens do the talking. He believes it's about respecting people's boundaries and mutual respect.

Over the last few years, the homeless community has gotten to know Unzueta, and they've allowed his camera to capture candid moments.

It's beyond simply seeing the photographs, it's about knowing the photographs, studying and understanding the personal stories behind each image.

Unzueta said he doesn't get paid to do this, it's a passion project, which he takes to heart.

"I go to bed thinking about these pictures that are going to touch people,' Unzueta expressed to ABC7's Danny Romero.

He feels it's a blessing to be able to share the stories of the homeless population in L.A. and hopes his photographs help people see this community beyond their living conditions.

To see Pablo Unzueta's incredible photography work focused on the homeless community:
www.instagram.com/pablounzueta
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeles countyhomeless in southern californiahomelessvista l.a.photography
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMELESS IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
SKID ROW HELP: Volunteers feed the homeless with 1,000 burritos
Garcetti responds to Trump's comments on homelessness
Pauly's Project brings joy to L.A.'s homeless community through music
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Show More
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
More TOP STORIES News