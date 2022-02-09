Crews work to capture the LA feel at SoFi Stadium for Super Bowl 2022

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- With just five days until the big day, things are coming together at SoFi Stadium as crews continue to work to capture the L.A. feel and get everything in place for Super Bowl Sunday."The stadium has these cool kinds of whites and silvers," said Katie Keenan, NFL's Senior Director of Events. "And then you add the colors, the purples, the oranges the LA sunset, the palm trees, just really brining Los Angeles to life in the building."One of the most famous groundskeepers, George Toma, has worked the last 55 Super Bowls including the first one at the Coliseum. He said the grounds crew at SoFi is the best crew he's seen in his life."This crew here, our crew is good, but this crew here is outstanding," Toma said. "I can't say enough about this crew."Event organizers said they hope when fans visit for the Super Bowl, they take away how marvelous the stadium is."This is an unbelievable world class stadium," said Jon Barker, NFL's Vice President of Live Event Productions. "If you live in the United States and you watch football, you know Sofi. You've seen it. But, on Sunday we get to show SoFi off to the rest of the world."Of course, you can't forget about the food! Executive Chef Robert Biebrich said he worked hard to put together a menu fans won't soon forget."We're looking at them when they come in and they see the menu they go 'Oh I know what that is,' but then we give them a little bit of a twist, like the cheeseburger sub," said Biebrich.