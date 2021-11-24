feel good

Sweet surprise! BTS super fan who was working to buy tickets gets free entry thanks to SoFi Stadium

To celebrate SoFi Stadium's one millionth ticket sold, SoFi gave this BTS super fan the surprise of a lifetime.
EMBED <>More Videos

BTS fan who was working to buy own tickets surprised with free entry

INGLEWOOD (KABC) -- Imagine being a super fan of one the world's most famous Korean pop groups and then getting free tickets to one of their sold out shows.

That wasn't just a dream for one Southern California teen. It totally happened!

To celebrate SoFi Stadium's one millionth ticket sold since it opened more than a year ago, SoFi gave BTS super fan Harrison free tickets to the group's sold out show on Saturday.

Photos of the sweet surprise were posted on SoFi Stadium's social media platforms, including Facebook and Twitter. The teen reportedly had been working hard to buy the tickets for himself, but now, he won't have to worry.



The tweet of his photos has been shared more than 33,000 times.

Not only will Harrison get to see his favorite group perform, he'll also be decked out in free BTS merchandise and more.

BTS was crowned artist of the year at the American Music Awards on Sunday, so it's safe to say Harrison will definitely have the time of his life.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angelessouthern californiaticketslive musicacts of kindnessmusic newsgood newsconcertcelebrityentertainmentsouth koreamusiclos angelessurprisefree concertfeel good
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
FEEL GOOD
Original Gerber baby celebrates 95th birthday
Happy Birthday, Mickey! Disney's magical mouse turns 93 today
SoCal residents rally to help beloved cobbler 'El Zapatero' retire
LAFC radio broadcaster helps blind fan 'see' game
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Recent flash mob robberies bring out more security for Black Friday
Citadel Outlets open early for Black Friday shopping
Chase of box truck ends with suspect arrested in Compton
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Massive blaze rips through commercial building south of DTLA
Thousands in SoCal without power on Thanksgiving during high winds
Show More
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Wind destroys Burbank studio construction project
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find IE Boston Market closed
More TOP STORIES News