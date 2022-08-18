Man accused of assaulting 49ers fan outside SoFi Stadium pleads not guilty

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man charged in connection with a fight outside SoFi Stadium during the 2022 NFC title game that left a 49ers fan in a medically induced coma pleaded not guilty Wednesday.

Bryan Cifuentes is accused of hitting Daniel Luna in the face, knocking him down to the pavement in the parking lot at SoFi Stadium Jan. 30 during a game between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams.

According to law enforcement, Cifuentes was allegedly pushed by Luna before the punch.

Cifuentes faces one felony count of battery with serious bodily injury.

From the time he was arrested days after the fight, he's maintained the fight between him and Luna was self-defense.

"I am looking forward for my day in court, and I ask everyone to understand that we all have a right to defend ourselves," Cifuentes said outside after his arraignment.

Luna, an Oakland resident and a restauranteur, was in a medically induced coma while being treated for a severe head injury.

Eyewitness News reached out to his family and attorney for comment, but has not heard back.

In a previous statement provided several weeks ago, the family said Luna was going through rehab for his head injury.

If convicted, Cifuentes is looking at a maximum of four years in prison.

He's due back in court in October to set a date for a preliminary hearing.

"Our contention is and has always been that Mr. Cifuentes was defending himself," Cifuentes' attorney Ambrosio Rodriguez said.

Cifuentes posted a $30,000 bond after he was arrested.