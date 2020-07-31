SoFi Stadium looks to hire thousands

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6322665" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> We are getting our first look inside the new SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, the new home for the Los Angeles Rams.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The NFL's 2020 season may still be in flux, but Los Angeles' newest football stadium is still looking to hire thousands of people.SoFi Stadium's managing director Jason Gannon says as crews near completion of the $5 billion venue, they are expecting to fill roughly 3,000 full- and part-time positions."We're just a few days away from getting our occupancy permit," Gannon told Eyewitness News. "For event-day personnel, we're looking to hire about 3,000 people, and several hundred non-event day positions."Event-day jobs would include ticket-takers, guest experience workers and ushers. Those jobs are dependent on fans being allowed to attend games during the pandemic. But stadium management says there are hundreds of other, full-time jobs that would employ people year-round, positions like security, engineering and facility maintenance and operations.Gannon said construction of the new stadium has involved more than 17,000 workers with $750 million spent with minority-owned businesses."In Inglewood we've had over $92 million worth of contracts on the project to date (that went) to local Inglewood residents," said Gannon.The expected jobs SoFi looks to fill could be a much needed boon to Inglewood. The city has one Los Angeles County's worst unemployment rates, estimated at 24%. That's roughly five-percentage points worse than L.A. County as a whole, nine points worse than the state average, and more than double the U.S. average.To apply for jobs, go toand click on the careers tab.