SoFi Stadium launches tour program to give fans an immersive experience

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- If you've been waiting to get a look inside Inglewood's brand-new SoFi Stadium, the wait is finally over. SoFi Stadium is launching its new tour program on Saturday, which will give guests an immersive, behind-the-scenes experience and it's open to the public.
"This is the largest venue in the NFL at over 3.1 million square feet," said Jason Gannon, Managing Director at SoFi Stadium. "It's absolutely spectacular, stunning and the tours program gives folks an opportunity to come here and experience that."
Guests will be able to learn about the creation of the stadium, run through the tunnel, check out VIP sections and player locker rooms. They'll even be able to test their football skills on the field with some on-field challenges and compare them to the professionals.
"Fans alike, want to experience what it's like to make it to the big time. Before you come out here on the field, you take the tunnel, we call it the tunnel run," said Chris McConnaughey, General Manager of Hospitality for Legends. "When you get out here and you start running around, I would say that the inner child in you starts to come out."
If you're a Rams fan, a Chargers fan, a football fan or just a fan of stadiums, stadium executives said this tour is for you. They're excited to finally be able to welcome fans into SoFi Stadium and they're excited to be in the Inglewood community which is why they're offering Inglewood residents discounted prices on tour tickets.
"Can't wait to have folks in and around Hollywood Park in the Inglewood community to come in and see what's right next door," Gannon said.
The tour will end in the stadium's team store The Equipment Room, which will also be open to the public and won't require a reservation.
Tour tickets range from about $30 to $50 depending on the package. Guests can register for tour tickets at this website but they'll also take walk-ins starting May 22.
