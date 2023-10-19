Caught on video: Police investigating scuffle at SoFi Stadium that left couple hospitalized

An Apple Valley couple is recovering after being involved in an altercation while they were trying to enjoy watching their favorite NFL teams play at SoFi Stadium.

The couple had driven two and a half hours to cheer on the Los Angeles Chargers and Dallas Cowboys for Monday Night Football.

At some point during the third quarter, they say a fan nearby fell from their seat above and crashed into them. They're still trying to figure out what exactly happened next.

"They toppled over and rolled a couple rows. My Dad was unfortunately knocked unconscious during the fall," their daughter told Eyewitness News. "So he was already unconscious, face down on the floor, grabbing seats and then a man came up and started hitting him - from the videos that we've seen."

Their daughter says both of them were taken to Harbor UCLA Medical Center and have since been released. Her father suffered multiple injuries in the incident, including a broken jaw.

The family reported the assault to the Inglewood Police Department and wants to thank the fans who tried to help. One video captured by a fan was turned over to investigators.

SoFi Stadium has not commented on the incident.