localish

Safari West takes visitors to the Serengeti in immersive wildlife experience

By Janel Andronico
EMBED <>More Videos

Explore everything wild at Safari West

SANTA ROSA, Calif. -- Known as the Sonoma Serengeti, Safari West is the closest you can come to Africa without going there.

"You are in, for all intents and purposes, Africa. There are tents that were brought in from Ladysmith, South Africa, and we have African animals that roam our hills," explained Safari West Co-Founder Nancy Lang. "It's an experience like none other."

Since its founding in 1993, Safari West has become one of the premier wildlife destinations in the United States featuring an expansive wildlife collection amongst the beauty of Sonoma County.

On the grounds, visitors can traverse a 400-acre wilderness bustling with nearly 900 animals from over 90 unique species.

As guests meet the wonder of the wild face-to-face, Safari West founders Nancy and Peter Lang hope the experience will ignite wonder, curiosity, and compassion toward wildlife. Their mission: to inspire wildlife advocates who will help protect and preserve these beautiful and often endangered creatures.

"It's just a wonderful time to bring your family and explore everything wild," says Marie Barbera, the Animal Collection Manager at Safari West.

For more information about Safari West, visit here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
santa rosakgosafariwild animalslocalish
LOCALISH
Explore everything wild at Safari West
3D printing with calcium carbonate could restore coral reefs
Artist pays tribute to the boys in blue with 'A Dodger a Day'
Secret bar has Houston's cheapest beers
TOP STORIES
At least 29 dead in 7 states after Ida remnants slam Northeast
Judge's order to house sexual predator in Littlerock prompts outrage
25 South LA families still displaced 2 months since fireworks blast
How some schools are trying to close SoCal's gap in college readiness
Walmart hiring 20,000 workers for distribution centers
Majority of companies plan to have COVID vaccine mandate, survey finds
Social Security costs to exceed revenue for 1st time in 39 years
Show More
Supreme Court leaves Texas abortion law in place
Beverly Hills: Lawsuit accuses police department of racial profiling
Latest LA County COVID data shows advantage to vaccine for kids
Joe Rogan has COVID, has taken controversial anti-parasitic drug
Gang member convicted in 2017 murder of Whittier police officer
More TOP STORIES News