Sonoratown Taqueria takes the road less traveled to foodies' hearts

DOWNTOWN LA, Calif. (KABC) -- Sonoratown's carne asada taco, served on a thin, buttery flour tortilla, is considered by many food critics to be one of LA's best tacos. In Los Angeles, one of the world's taco meccas, this is kind of a big deal.

"The media talks a lot about the best taco in LA," said Sonoratown Taqueria co-owner Jennifer Feltham. "I would never say that we have the best taco, but we do our best, we are passionate about bringing you to Sonora. Just by visiting us, you can skip the 6-hour drive.

And it's not just locals making their way to Sonoratown, the taqueria has become a destination for fans of tacos everywhere.

"In England, we don't have very good Mexican food," said tourist Marcus Petty-Saphon from London, England. "So coming to America, you see tacos from all different regions of Mexico and these are incredible. These tacos are smoked over the mesquite, so you're getting this lovely, smokey flavor."

