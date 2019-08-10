Sources: Jeffrey Epstein dies by suicide in Manhattan jail

NEW YORK -- Multi-millionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein has died by apparent suicide in his Manhattan jail early Saturday morning, three law enforcement officials told ABC News. Sources said he hanged himself.
Emergency responders received a 911 call around 6:40 a.m. to Metropolitan Correctional Center, where Epstein was being held without bail, awaiting trial on charges of conspiracy and sex trafficking. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Epstein's accused of arranging to have sex with girls as young as age 14 in the early 2000s at his residences in Manhattan and Florida.
The 66-year-old had been on suicide watch after he was found unresponsive in his cell last month with apparent self-inflicted marks on his neck.
Epstein's attorneys had been fighting to get him out on bail, but a judge refused, concluding that he was a danger to the community and a flight risk. Prosecutors feared he might try to influence a growing number of witnesses who support charges.
A judge said he wouldn't face trial before June 2020.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Alison Moe urged a June trial date, saying there is "a public interest in bringing this case to trial as swiftly as possible." But Epstein's lawyer, Martin Weinberg, said the case is far from "ordinary," adding the defense team won't be ready before Labor Day 2020.
His charges carried the potential for up to 45 years in prison.
Epstein's arrest last month launched separate investigations into how authorities handled his case initially when similar charges were first brought against him in Florida more than a decade ago. U.S. Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta resigned last month after coming under fire for overseeing that deal when he was U.S. attorney in Miami.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
