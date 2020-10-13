South Bend, Ind. boy fights off armed home invaders, video shows

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Video of a South Bend home invasion shows a little boy protect his family after four intruders forced their way into his home last month.

On September 30, police said they responded to home in the 500-block of South Grant Street after a report of shots fired.

Police said four men forced their way into the house after someone answered the door. At least three of the suspects had a gun.

Video shows a little boy inside the home hitting the suspects as he tried to defend his home. South Bend police said

"It is our job now to defend him," police said in a press release.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP. You can also call our South Bend Police Department Investigative Bureau at 574-235-9263.
