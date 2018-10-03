South Carolina shooting: 7 officers shot, 1 fatally, in Florence

Authorities say a suspect is in custody after five South Carolina law enforcement officers were shot in Florence County.

FLORENCE, S.C. --
Seven South Carolina law enforcement officers were shot Wednesday - including one fatally - in a Florence County shooting in which the suspect has been taken into custody, authorities said.

Sheriff's Deputy Chief Glenn Kirby confirmed the incident Wednesday, news outlets reported. Kirby said three Florence County sheriff's deputies and two city officers were shot.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said the dead officer was a member of the Florence city police department.

John Wukela, a city spokesman for the city, says city police, working with the sheriff's office, were responding to an incident in the area when they came under fire. Four of the officers shot were from the Florence Police Department. Three others were Florence County sheriff's deputies.

Thom Berry, spokesman for the State Law Enforcement Division, said the agency had sent crime scene technicians to assist officials in Florence but at this time had not been requested to help with any investigation.

Further details were not immediately available.

Authorities said the shootings happened in Vintage Place, an upscale neighborhood in the western part of the city.

Florence, a city in South Carolina's northeastern corner home to roughly 37,000, sits at the convergence of Interstates 95 and 20. It's the largest city in the region known as the Pee Dee, an area recently affected by heavy flooding in the wake of Hurricane Florence.
