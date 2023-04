SOUTH EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) -- An infant was found dead when first responders arrived to a call for service at around 8 a.m. Friday morning in South El Monte.

L.A. County Fire personnel responded to an EMS call at around 8 a.m. at the 1200 block of Lerma Road, where they found an infant deceased upon arrival.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide team is conducting a death investigation at this time.

There is no additional information available at this time.