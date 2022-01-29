Family members of South Gate father want answers after he was killed at local bar

SOUTH GATE (KABC) -- Gustavo Martinez's family describes him as an entertainer, big-hearted and a loving family man.
"I can tell you that my brother is the proudest father that I know," said Miguel Martinez, Gustavo's brother.
On Friday night, officials say they found a man dead inside a bar on Tweedy Boulevard in South Gate. The family confirmed it was Gustavo.
Gustavo was one of two men murdered that night, another one was injured. There are no further details on them at this time.
It was a bar Gustavo went to often. According to family members, it's within walking distance to his home.
According to sheriff's homicide investigators, an altercation took place in the parking lot of the bar, resulting in gunfire.
The family has set up a GoFundMe for funeral services.
"My brother was a very loved person by everybody in the community," said Adriana Ruiz, sister of Gustavo.
Now, his family is hoping the community can help them in seeking justice. They're asking people with information to reach out to the police.
Officials say they are still investigating.
