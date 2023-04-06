At least two people have died, and possibly a third as well, after being ejected from a car on the 110 Freeway southbound in South Los Angeles.

At least 2 dead after being ejected from car in crash in South LA; 1 lane open on 110 SB

The crash involved only the one vehicle and occurred near Jno Gage Avenue in South L.A.

Only one lane was open on the 110 southbound in the area of the crash, impacting traffic on the roadway. The accident may potentially slow traffic on the 110 northbound as well, but no lanes were closed on that side.

It is possible that all lanes get closed on the southbound due to the investigation, but one lane remains open for now.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

