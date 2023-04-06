WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

At least 2 dead after being ejected from car in crash in South LA; 1 lane open on 110 SB

ByScott Reiff and ABC7.com staff KABC logo
Thursday, April 6, 2023 11:38AM
At least 2 dead after being ejected from car in crash in South LA
EMBED <>More Videos

At least two people have died, and possibly a third as well, after being ejected from a car on the 110 Freeway southbound in South Los Angeles.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- At least two people have died, and possibly a third as well, after being ejected from a car on the 110 Freeway southbound in South Los Angeles.

The crash involved only the one vehicle and occurred near Jno Gage Avenue in South L.A.

Only one lane was open on the 110 southbound in the area of the crash, impacting traffic on the roadway. The accident may potentially slow traffic on the 110 northbound as well, but no lanes were closed on that side.

It is possible that all lanes get closed on the southbound due to the investigation, but one lane remains open for now.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW