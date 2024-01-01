Several people including children injured in fatal New Year's Eve crash in South LA

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are investigating after several people, including children, were hospitalized following a deadly crash in South Los Angeles on New Year's Eve.

The violent crash occurred near the intersection of Normandie and West 60th Street just before midnight Sunday and it involved two vehicles, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Two people were ejected and two others were trapped, including a man about 30 years old who was found dead inside one of the vehicles, LAFD said. His identity has not been released.

One child, a 3-year-old girl, was rescued from the wreckage and taken to the hospital in grave condition. Two other girls, ages 1 and 9, are in critical condition.

The driver, a 22-year-old man, was also rushed to the hospital in critical condition, according to LAFD.

The Los Angeles Police Department said they're investigating this as a multi-fatal crash but did not provide an exact number of fatalities.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.