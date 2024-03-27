Medical examiner says South LA student's death was accidental, result of 'blunt head trauma'

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County medical examiner's office released new information in the death of Manual Arts High School student Shaylee Mejia.

The agency ruled Shaylee's death accidental and the cause as "sequelae of blunt head trauma." She died on March 15, according to the medical examiner's office.

The report is not yet finalized.

Shaylee's mother, Maria Juarez, believes her 16-year-old daughter died as a result of injuries inflicted on Shaylee by another student during a physical altercation at school.

Los Angeles police told Eyewitness News detectives responded to an incident where the victim fell down a flight of stairs.

However, Juarez argues her daughter did not fall down any stairs and instead fainted as a result of injuries days prior.