LAPD seeking driver in South LA hit-and-run that left other motorist seriously injured

EMBED <>More Videos

South LA hit-and-run leaves driver seriously injured, suspect at large

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for a hit-and-run driver who seriously injured another motorist in the South L.A. area, the department announced Sunday.

The crash happened at the intersection of East 41st Street and South Central Avenue around 1:50 a.m. on Friday, the LAPD reported.

According to the department, a 2019 Mercedes-Benz C300 failed to stop at a red light and collided with a 2006 Nissan Altima. The Mercedes driver then abandoned the car and fled on foot.

Paramedics transported the Nissan driver to a hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The LAPD interviewed the registered owner of the Mercedes-Benz who denied driving that night, but it was unclear who was in fact driving.

Anyone with information on the incident was asked to call the LAPD's Central Traffic Division at 213-833-3713 or the LAPD's 24/7 tipline at 877-527-3247. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south los angeleslos angeles countylos angelescar crashhit and runnissanmercedes benzhit and run accident
Copyright © 2022 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Motorcyclist leads CHP officers on chase through Echo Park
Shooting near concert kills teen, wounds 3 others, including officer
Biden says decision on gas tax holiday may come this week
Officers shoot, kill carjacking suspect in Pacoima
Video: Wild street takeover takes over intersections in South LA
Stranger who moved into Chicago home explains why she refuses to leave
LA County set to administer COVID vaccines to kids under 5
Show More
Suspect in custody after hours-long barricade at Commerce hotel
Cambodian catches world's largest recorded freshwater fish
ABC7 presents the 2022 Kingdom Day Parade
VIDEO: 2 bears viciously attack each other inside resident's carport
More flights at LAX delayed, canceled as Juneteenth weekend continues
More TOP STORIES News