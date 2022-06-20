LAPD seeking driver in South LA hit-and-run that left other motorist seriously injured

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for a hit-and-run driver who seriously injured another motorist in the South L.A. area, the department announced Sunday.The crash happened at the intersection of East 41st Street and South Central Avenue around 1:50 a.m. on Friday, the LAPD reported.According to the department, a 2019 Mercedes-Benz C300 failed to stop at a red light and collided with a 2006 Nissan Altima. The Mercedes driver then abandoned the car and fled on foot.Paramedics transported the Nissan driver to a hospital with serious injuries, police said.The LAPD interviewed the registered owner of the Mercedes-Benz who denied driving that night, but it was unclear who was in fact driving.Anyone with information on the incident was asked to call the LAPD's Central Traffic Division at 213-833-3713 or the LAPD's 24/7 tipline at 877-527-3247. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.