South LA hit-and-run: Driver backs over great-grandmother, looks at her body then flees scene

The deadly hit-and-run happened Monday morning in South Los Angeles. A reward of up to $50,000 is available for information leading to the driver's arrest and conviction.
Video shows the 91-year-old woman walking with the aid of a walker across the entrance to an alley on Ellendale Place south of Adams Boulevard around 7 a.m.
The driver of a pickup truck, which appeared to be loaded with large materials, possibly furniture, was backing out of the alley and apparently did not see the woman.
The truck backed over the woman. The driver then stopped, got out and looked at her. After about three minutes, the driver got back into the truck and drove away from the scene, leaving the woman's body in the street.
Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and brought the woman to a nearby hospital, where she died from her injuries.
Family members identified the victim as Soon Kim, a mother of two and grandmother of five who lived in the neighborhood near the alley. She also had two great grandchildren.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call LAPD Officer Del Haro or Officer Pollard at (323)421-2500, Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m, or if after-hours, called 1-877-LAPD-24-7. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
More details and full video of the incident may be viewed here. Warning: the footage is disturbing.