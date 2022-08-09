LAPD searching for tow-truck driver after deadly hit and run in South Los Angeles

Authorities are searching for a tow-truck driver who struck and killed a woman in South Los Angeles then fled the scene.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Authorities are searching for a tow-truck driver caught on camera speeding down a South Los Angeles street, allegedly striking and killing a woman and then driving away.

Home surveillance video captures the moments the driver sped off Saturday night near St. Andrews Place and 48th Street.

Witnesses say the woman was hit while she was standing in front of her car parked along the street.

"We saw that she was near her car and then right after the tow truck came and it hit her and we saw that she got hit and she was just laying there," said witness Alisha Julian. "So right after that happened, I called the police."

Anyone with information is asked to call LAPD's 77th Street Division at (323)786-5077 or provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.