LAPD seizes massive cache of illegal fireworks from South LA warehouse

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police seized and removed a large cache of illegal fireworks from a warehouse in South L.A. Wednesday.

LAPD's bomb squad first responded around 3:30 p.m. to the 900 block of 61st Street. Police were seen late Wednesday removing what appeared to be hundreds of pounds of fireworks stored in boxes.

The fireworks were placed in a bomb squad vehicle to be hauled away, police said.

"Our officers are carefully removing and preparing these dangerous materials for transport, remaining committed to keeping our community members and local businesses safe," LAPD tweeted just after 10 p.m.

It's unclear if any arrests were made in connection with possession of the fireworks.

Two years ago in a South L.A. neighborhood, a botched detonation of illegal fireworks by the LAPD resulted in an explosion that injured several people and left homes, businesses, cars and other property damaged or destroyed.