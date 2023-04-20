LAPD officer disciplined for South LA fireworks explosion that damaged homes, cars

The unnamed officer was suspended for 10 days without pay for being "deficient" in duties when it happened.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The first officer has been disciplined after a major fireworks explosion nearly two years ago in South Los Angeles.

It happened when Los Angeles Police Department officers tried to detonate illegal fireworks in 2021.

Homes, businesses, cars and other property were damaged or destroyed.

At least five homes are still uninhabitable.

Recently the city has agreed to work with other contractors and approved more than $2 million in financial aid for people who still can't go home.

