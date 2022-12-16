1 hospitalized following shooting, violent multi-vehicle crash in Hyde Park

HYDE PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person was wounded following a shooting and a multi-vehicle crash in Hyde Park Thursday night, police say.
The incident was reported just before 9:30 p.m. near Van Ness Avenue and 67th Street.
Los Angeles police officers responded to a report of a shooting and found a gunshot victim in one of the vehicles.
Aerial footage from AIR7 HD showed the area cordoned off with crime scene tape as a vehicle was on its side and another vehicle with bullet holes was feet away.
The victim was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.
It's unclear if the shooting happened before or after the crash. Further details into the incident were not immediately released.
No suspect information was available.