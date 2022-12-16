1 hospitalized following shooting, violent multi-vehicle crash in Hyde Park

One person was wounded following a shooting and a multi-vehicle crash in Hyde Park Thursday night, police say.

The incident was reported just before 9:30 p.m. near Van Ness Avenue and 67th Street.

Los Angeles police officers responded to a report of a shooting and found a gunshot victim in one of the vehicles.

Aerial footage from AIR7 HD showed the area cordoned off with crime scene tape as a vehicle was on its side and another vehicle with bullet holes was feet away.

The victim was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

It's unclear if the shooting happened before or after the crash. Further details into the incident were not immediately released.

No suspect information was available.