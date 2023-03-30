Newly released body camera footage shows the pursuit of two suspects in a stolen truck and their arrest after a crash that left one innocent driver alive but unresponsive.

New bodycam video shows arrest in South LA pursuit crash that left 1 innocent victim unresponsive

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Newly released body camera footage shows the pursuit of two suspects in a stolen truck and their arrest after a crash that left one innocent driver alive but unresponsive.

The pursuit occurred on Feb. 16 in South L.A. after police tried to pullover a suspected stolen truck at a restaurant drive-thru.

After a short chase, the suspects ran a red light and slammed into the innocent victim's vehicle.

The driver of the stolen truck is now facing a number of charges.

The innocent victim, identified as Yolanda Reyna, is alive, but remains unresponsive.

Reyna is a single mother of three, her youngest child being 12 years old. A GoFundMe has been set up to assist the family.