Search for two suspects underway after shooting outside South LA Burger King

Friday, March 17, 2023 11:52PM
A search for two suspects is underway in South L.A. after a shooting outside a Burger King that left one person injured.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A search for two suspects is underway in South L.A. after a shooting outside a Burger King that left one person injured.

The incident took place around 3:20 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Figueroa Street and Vernon Avenue, just feet away from the 110 Freeway.

The suspects were last seen going westbound on Vernon Avenue on foot from Figueroa.

The person injured was transported to a hospital.

One of the suspects has been described as a Hispanic male with black curly hair, 5 foot 10, about 170 pounds and between 18 and 19 years old. The other suspect has been described as a Black male with black braided hair, 5 foot 8, 250 pounds and between 18 and 19 years old.

The suspects are believed to have used a semi-automatic weapon.

